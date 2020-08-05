Listen to a Sneak Peek of Miley Cyrus' New Song "Midnight Sky"

Miley Cyrus' new music is coming—"#ButForRealThisTime."

More than a year since she released the EP, She Is Coming, and nearly 12 months after dropping "Slide Away," the songstress is back to teasing fans with a new track. On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the performer released a preview of "Midnight Sky" via Instagram's latest format, Instagram Reels. The star shared the slightest bit more of the song in a clip posted to her Instagram Story.

While the previews still left much of the song a mystery, it did give listeners a hint at what's to come musically for the singer. The Instagram Reels clip also featured disco ball graphics, giving off a glam '70s party vibe that will have fans busting a move past midnight.

A day earlier, she posted a throwback video of herself performing with the caption, "Meet Miley Cyrus..... again. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime"—seemingly a reference to her delayed seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus. The star dropped She Is Coming, the first of three EPs originally meant to make up the album, in May 2019. The two others—She Is Here and She Is Everything—have yet to come out.

In November, Cyrus underwent vocal cord surgery after being treated for tonsillitis.