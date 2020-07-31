2020 GLAAD Media Awards Winners: The Complete List

The show must go on, and it did not disappoint!

After the coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards to cancel its in-person ceremony, event organizers came together to re-envision the event virtually. Hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere and featuring appearances from Jennifer Garner, Demi Lovato, Dolly Parton, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, tonight's show honored the films, TV series, artists and media that best represented the LGTBQ+ community.

Pose, Schitt's Creek, Booksmart, Lil Nas X were among the projects and stars that went home winners.

Check out the complete list of winners from tonight's GLAAD Media Awards below: