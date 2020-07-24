Brooks Laich Is ''Open to the Idea'' of Reconciling With Julianne Hough 2 Months After Split

Two months after announcing their separation, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are missing the life they once shared.

A source tells E! News both the Dancing With the Stars alum and former hockey pro have expressed wanting to give their relationship another shot. "To say things are complicated would be an understatement," the insider shares, "but it doesn't seem like either one of them is ready to close the door for good."

Prior to their split, we're told Julianne felt like "there was more out there in the world for her to experience, and that perhaps she had settled down into married life too soon."

"With the world now on pause," the source explains, "Julianne doesn't have the distractions she had several months ago and finds herself missing Brooks. It really hit her over her birthday that maybe she moved too quickly and didn't appreciate what she and Brooks had together."

As for Brooks, he's only recently warmed up to the idea of getting back together with Julianne.