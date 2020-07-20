Ellen DeGeneresNaya RiveraTamar BraxtonVideosPhotos
Tracy Tutor Shares Budget-Friendly Items to Get Your Home Million Dollar Listing Ready

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles real estate agent Tracy Tutor shares eight items to spruce up any space.
By Mike Vulpo Jul 20, 2020 11:00 AMTags
EComm, Tracy Tutor Home PicksNicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In the real estate game, Tracy Tutor always comes out on top. 

While selling multi-million dollar homes on Bravo's reality show Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, the real estate agent was also perfecting her new book titled Fear Is Just A Four-Letter Word.

Today, the project is officially available and serves as a go-to manual for any woman struggling to convince people she's in charge.

In between celebrating her must-read, Tracy offered her advice on sprucing up your space on any budget.

"It all starts with minimizing personal items. People want to see themselves living in the house, not you living in the house," she shared with E! News exclusively. "Taking away your personal items is the first thing any seller should do." Keep scrolling to see her advice. 

5 Furniture Pieces From the Queer Eye Collection You'll Say "Yaaas" To

Vice Prozac Canister

"It's important to have a kitschy and fun piece in the kitchen to not lose your sense of humor in the house," Tracy explained to us. 

$88
Jonathan Adler

Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word Book

"The most important thing is trusting your gut and honoring it," Tracy shared with E! News when sharing just some of the many takeaways from her highly anticipated book. "When it comes to any personal interaction, you have to first go with your gut and then fuel your response with emotion without letting it steer the ship. This is exactly how you become the most powerful version of yourself."

$19
Amazon

Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle

Tracy shared her favorite go-to candle to freshen up any room. Prepare for your space to smell like a bouquet of roses and blackcurrant leaves.

$98
Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent Catwalk Book

Fashion lovers won't be able to put down this coffee book that includes a brief biographical profile of Yves Saint Laurent before exploring countless unforgettable collections. 

$53
Amazon

Orrefors Ice Glass Trinket Box

Clean-cut lines add timeless sophistication to this lidded trinket box from the Orrefors Ice collection.

$40
Nordstrom

Rihanna Book

"If the room is neutral in color, you can always rely on a coffee table book to add a pop of color," Tracy shared with E! News. "This item is on the pricier side but I love to invest in a few great pieces."

$150
Nordstrom

Bel Air Mini Scoop Vase

If you receive a stunning bouquet from your special lover or the neighborhood farmers market, this will be just the case to put them on display. 

$98
Jonathan Adler

OJIA Deluxe Home Decorative Super Soft Plush Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cover Cushion Case

Made of soft faux Mongolian fur on one side and silky smooth polyester lining on the other, these pillow covers will give a cozy feel to any seating area.

$16
Amazon

Once you have completed reading Tracy's book, pick up these great summer reads.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

