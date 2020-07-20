Tracy Tutor Shares Budget-Friendly Items to Get Your Home Million Dollar Listing Ready

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In the real estate game, Tracy Tutor always comes out on top.
While selling multi-million dollar homes on Bravo's reality show Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, the real estate agent was also perfecting her new book titled Fear Is Just A Four-Letter Word.
Today, the project is officially available and serves as a go-to manual for any woman struggling to convince people she's in charge.
In between celebrating her must-read, Tracy offered her advice on sprucing up your space on any budget.
"It all starts with minimizing personal items. People want to see themselves living in the house, not you living in the house," she shared with E! News exclusively. "Taking away your personal items is the first thing any seller should do." Keep scrolling to see her advice.
Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word Book
"The most important thing is trusting your gut and honoring it," Tracy shared with E! News when sharing just some of the many takeaways from her highly anticipated book. "When it comes to any personal interaction, you have to first go with your gut and then fuel your response with emotion without letting it steer the ship. This is exactly how you become the most powerful version of yourself."
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
