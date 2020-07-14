30 Timeless Secrets About Ghost That Will Lift Your Spirits

12. Bruce Joel Rubin said that the seed of the idea for Ghost was planted when he was watching a production of Hamlet, and he was inspired by the part where the ghost of Hamlet's murdered father appears and entreats his son to avenge his death.

"That's when I got the idea of making the story about a ghost trying to solve his own murder," Rubin recalls on his website. "I wrote a treatment and showed it to my wife, Blanche. Up to that point, all of my treatments were like outlines for novels. This one was very sparse, very simple. Blanche looked at it and said, 'This is a movie.' That's when I understood how simple movies really are."

And he believes in ghosts.

"I've never seen them. I don't particularly want to. But I believe in that state of being," Rubin told the Washington Post in 1990, after the release of Jacob's Ladder, the second supernatural drama of his to come out that year, about a former soldier played by Tim Robbins who's haunted by visions upon his return from Vietnam.

"To me, a movie that touches those subjects is a movie that touches you," Rubin said. "And I want to make films about that. I want to make films that make you look at life through looking at death. Because then I think you can form a philosophy of life...To me, Jacob is the deeper version of Ghost. It mines the same territory, but it just goes for the jugular."