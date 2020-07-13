Bristol Palin Sparks Romance Rumors With Contractor Zach Towers

Does Bristol Palin have a new love in her life?

That's the question fans are asking themselves after the former Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram and shared a photo with a new man.

It all went down Sunday when Bristol posted a picture from Alaska as she enjoyed the clear blue waters.

"Hometown," she captioned the pic with a checkmark emoji while posing alongside contractor Zach Towers.

While Bristol isn't publicly confirming any new relationship just yet, the pair's matching camouflage outfits and smiles have some convinced this is a new summer romance.

And when one fan asked, "How do you look so freaking cute in waders?" Bristol confessed that the finished product came after "14 photos later girl." LOL.

For those wanting more details about Zach, his Linkedin states that he is based in Texas and has worked at ECO Roof and Solar as a commercial project manager.