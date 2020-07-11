Shop The Best Accessories Deals at Lululemon's Warehouse Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Lululemon Warehouse Sale is still going strong, but not for long... and we've hunted out some of the best deals on accessories to help you out.
You can find everything from scarves to full-body wraps to waist bags at incredible prices, but we also think a good duffel bag is an essential, as is a decent pair of gloves for running in cold weather. But perhaps the most important buy? A good ball cap to hide bad hair (or for hiking and running in the sun. You know, either way).
Shop these and more of our favorite Lululemon accessories sale finds below!
Lululemon Dash All Day Duffel
With tons of space to take you from the gym to work to running errands and beyond, this bag is a catch-all carry-all made of water repellant quilted mesh fabric. It has tons of quick-access side pockets that will carry smaller essentials and things like water bottles, while inside, you can fit a 15" laptop, among other necessities. You can also adjust the handles, and it comes with a removable shoulder strap.
Lululemon Stay Hot Keep Cold Bottle
You can never have too many water bottles, so why not add this one to your list? It won't just keep your water cool: if your fuel of choice is coffee or some other similarly hot beverage, this nifty bottle will keep it hot for up to nine hours. But if cold is your preference, you'll have 24 hours to enjoy it in its frosty state.
Lululemon Fast and Free Backpack
Whether you're running trails or just running around town, this backpack was built to keep your essentials safe while staying secured to your body, even when training (or errand running) gets a little intense. It features a stowable waistband straps provide stability as you race, while an interior compression strap keeps your stuff from jostling around. Grab it in one of five fab colors.
Lululemon Run Fast Gloves II
These gloves might be magic. Why? 'Cause they transform from gloves to mittens when you fold the specially-designed flap over top of your fingers, giving you extra warmth on cold days. Plus, they're made of water-repellent and windproof fabric, with Tech Fleece fabric on the palm to help keep your hands toasty.
Lululemon Baller Hat
Having a good ball cap is essential: it's fantastic for hikes, sure, but even better for days where you don't want to do your hair (or you're rocking some serious roots). This one is made of easy-to-clean water repellant fabric, with an interior mesh sweatband that wicks away moisture. Plus, it's easily adjustable, with a closure that hides away in what Lulu calls "a secret garage."
