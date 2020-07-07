Christopher Meloni on Return to Law & Order and "Inherent Drama" Between Benson and Stabler

Related : Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order"

Law & Order fans were shocked when news broke Christopher Meloni would once again pick up the gun and badge and become Elliot Stabler, the Law & Order: SVU character he played for 12 years, on a new spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Meloni played Stabler opposite Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson for the first 12 seasons of SVU, exiting the show after the end of season 12 and beginning of season 13. In the season 13 premiere, viewers learned Stabler decided to retire—without saying goodbye to his longtime partner Benson—after the precinct shooting that took place in the season 12 finale. Stabler was never heard from again but was occasionally mentioned.