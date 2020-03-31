Call a bus! Christopher Meloni is picking up his Law & Order badge and gun once again.

According to Deadline, Meloni will reprise his fan-favorite Law & Order: SVU character for a new series following Elliot Stabler leading the NYPD's organized crime unit. Deadline reports it's a 13-episode series order as part of the massive new deal Dick Wolf signed with the company that saw SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med all get three-season renewals.

Meloni played Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay for the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU. He exited the drama between season 12 and 13 when contract negotiations fell through.