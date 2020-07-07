7 of the Funniest Moments From the Celebrity Game Face Premiere

1. Joel Making Fun of Kevin

The former Soup host found a way to poke fun at Kevin—and his filmography—throughout the entire episode!

"Kevin, I just have one question. Why is Ride Along 3 being made?" Joel asked with a stern look on his face. "I didn't even want a '2' and now we're getting a '3'?"

Later, he compared the pain of Rebecca breaking her jaw and getting it wired shut to that of watching Grudge Match.

Thankfully, Kevin did manage to get back at Joel a couple of times. For example, after it was announced that a category was "actors," Kevin made sure to clarify, "Joel's not in this."

"How dare you!" Joel responded. "I was in Spy Kids 4."