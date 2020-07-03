Every Movie Coming to Peaock, NBCU's Streaming Service

Racial JusticeFeel GoodGhislaine MaxwellWhere are they now?

The next time you are in the mood for a movie marathon, Peacock has you covered!

In case you hadn't heard, NBC's newest streaming service Peacock is officially taking flight soon with plenty of amazing nostalgic TV shows, movies and original, new series.

The service, which is available to all on July 15, has an amazing line-up of films to enjoy that spans all kinds of genres and eras, guaranteeing that there is something you will love.

Peacock's library will continue to expand over time, with titles like Bridesmaids eventually set to come to the service, but on launch day you can enjoy thrilling flicks like Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds or the 1913 classic monster movie Frankenstein.

There are also action-packed pictures like the first three films in the Bourne franchise, or Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park.

If you are watching with the family, then you are still in luck with titles like Shrek and Kicking and Screaming to laugh along to on launch day.

Check out the amazing movies below that you can start watching ASAP, as well as what future films will be landing at Peacock in the future.

(E! and Peacock are both a part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
Last Holiday

After Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah) learns that she only has three weeks to live, she liquidates all of her savings and jetsets to a luxurious hotel in the Czech Republic, booking the biggest suite in the place and living her best life. The only thing missing is the guy she has been crushing on, but this comedy-drama film also gives us a pretty good love story, too.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
An Officer and a Gentleman

This romance drama follows Richard Gere as a subordinate Navy sailor who learns a few life lessons between falling in love with a woman named Paula (played by Debra Winger) and from the tough command of his superior, Sgt. Emil Foley (Louis Gossett Jr.)

Paramount Pictures
The Firm

Tom Cruise starts in this legal thriller based on the John Grisham novel by the same name. In it, he stars as a young lawyer who joins a prestigious legal firm only to realize they are on the wrong side of the law, and faces a dilemma when the FBI comes to investigate his crooked colleagues.

Paramount Pictures
Fatal Attraction

Glenn Close and Michael Douglas star opposite of one another when Douglas' character has an affair with hers. However, as her character becomes more obsessive, he realizes it isn't just his marriage that is at risk but his family's lives.

Paramount Pictures
Patriot Games

Tom Clancey book fans rejoice because the movie adaptation of his novel will be on Peacock when it takes flight. Patriot Games follows Jack Ryan (Harrison Ford) and his mission to save his wife and daughter after they are kidnapped by the brother of a terrorist Ryan had killed back when he was a CIA agent.

Rex USA
American Beauty

The Oscars Best Picture-winning film centers around a suburban father having a mid-life crisis, and becoming infatuated with his teenage daughter's best friend. The film also served as Sam Mendes' directorial debut before he went on to direct two of the Bond films and the Oscar-nominated 1917.

DreamWorks
Catch Me If You Can

This star-studded film follows the story of the FBI trying to find a wildly successful bank robber who has also forged his way into pretending to be a doctor, lawyer and pilot on a major airline...only to find out that the suspect in question is a 17-year-old. With a cast like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Amy Adams, Martin Sheen and more, this is a definite one to watch.

Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images
The Godfather Triology

The Godfather is considered one of the best films of all time, and its sequel also one of the best follow-up films ever, and you'll be able to watch all three all over again or for the first time when Peacock launches.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Frankenstein

This 1931 monster movie classic was based off of the 1818 novel that followed Henry Frankenstein, a scientist who creates a monster out of the body parts of corpses he has dug up.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Birds

Relive Alfred Hitchcock's thriller that centers around sudden, unexplained violent bird attacks on the residents of a California coastal town. The 1963 movie may be a blast from the past, but it still manages to frighten us even today.

Universal Pictures
The Mummy

Brendan Fraser stars in this 1999 action-suspense film as a treasure hunter who gets more than he was bargaining for when he and his team accidentally set loose an ancient curse in the form of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian undead priest.

Warner Bros.
The Matrix

When Neo (Keanu Reeves) feels like something is off in the world, his suspicions prove to be correct once he enters the Matrix and learns that his reality isn't real at all. The 1999 hit spawned multiple sequels, including Matrix 4 which is anticipated to release in 2022.

Courtesy Universal
The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy and The Borune Ultimatum

Matt Damon stars as Jason Bourne in this action-thriller series that follows his main character, a CIA assassin who suffers from dissociative amnesia and must figure out who to trust, and who he is.

Phil Bray/Paramount/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Talented Mr. Ripley

This thrilling film follows Tom Ripley (Matt Damon), whose obsession with Dickie Greenfield's (Jude Law) life drives him to wonder what it would be like it he just took it for himself. Based on the popular book, this film adaptation additionally stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett and more.

Lionsgate
The Blair Witch Project

Revisit the OG "found footage" film that terrified everyone in 1999, when the docu-style film brought us along on a camping trip that quickly become eerie.

Universal Pictures
Scarface

Relive the action-packed crime film that centers around Tony Montana (Al Pacino), who claws his way to becoming the kingpin of the cocaine trade in Miami, no matter who he has to take out in the process.

Dreamworks
Shrek

Mike Meyers voices Shrek in this adorable animated comedy film that follows an ogre and his unwanted sidekick Donkey (Eddie Murphy) as they trek to save Princes Fiona in exchange for Shrek getting to keep his swamp.

Universal Pictures
You, Me and Dupree

Talk about being a third wheel! In this light-hearted comedy, Matt Dillon and Kate Hudson star as a couple excited to start their lives together...that is until Randy (Owen Wilson) comes to crash with them and starts to drive a wedge between the couple.

Universal Pictures
Kicking and Screaming

Will Ferrell stars in this comedy film as Phil Weston, an overly competitive dad who is determined to make his son's soccer team champions, regardless of their complete lack of athletic ability.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Do the Right Thing

One of Spike Lee's earliest films, Do the Right Thing, is the perfect comedy-drama film exploring race when an Italian pizzeria's wall mural becomes a touchpoint as to whether or not it should feature Black actors on it when the eatery is in a Black neighborhood.

Lionsgate
American Psycho

Christian Bale stars in this satirical thriller that follows Patrick Bateman, a sociopath who is a high-powered businessman by day and serial killer by night.

Snap/Shutterstock
Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg directed this classic film that explores a world where scientists have managed to bring dinosaurs to life...which is unfortunate for the crew of visitors who find themselves at their mercy when they break out of their cages.

Apatow Productions
Movies Coming Later to Peacock

While Peacock will have plenty of great movies, such as those above, on launch day, the service will continue to add great titles over time including Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, The Big Lebowski,  Scent of a Woman, Meatballs, The Hurt Locker, Open Water, Trolls: World Tour, and Croods 2.  

