E!'s Justin Sylvester Talks Racial Inequality With Candiace Dillard, Christian Siriano & Dr. Imani Walker

Tonight, Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester took to Bravo's Instagram Live to, once more, moderate a powerful conversation about racial inequality in the United States. The E! personality was joined by The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard, Project Runway's Christian Siriano and Married to Medicine Los Angeles' Dr. Imani Walker.

In individual segments with the Bravolebrities, Justin led an open dialogue, titled Amplify Our Voices: An Open Dialogue on Racial Inequality in America, and touched on a variety of topics, including allyship, the importance of voting, experiences with racism and more.

"I'm so proud to be here, I have some special guests today! I have two unbelievable figures in reality TV, Dr. Imani Walker from Married to Medicine LA will be joining me and also, Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac," Justin noted to those tuning into the live stream. "And I have famous, over-the-top, amazing and prolific and inclusive designer to the stars himself, Mr. Christian Siriano."

As Justin continued, he noted that this was the first time "an ally" joined the open dialogue.

This conversation comes amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and others.

