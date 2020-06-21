Watch Tinashe, Matthew Morrison and More Share the Best Advice They Got From Their Dads

As the saying goes, father knows best. And these celebs certainly know that to be true.

In honor of Father's Day, Andy Grammer, Mishel Prada, Romeo Miller and more shared the lessons they learned from their dads that helped them grow into the superstars they are today.

"When I was younger, my dad would always tell me that I never actually worked at anything that I got in my life," Tinashe told E! News in the video above. "I'd be like, 'What are you talking about? I work hard on everything.' And he'd be like, 'No actually, you are able to get by on your talent at all times and that's been great, but imagine all the things that you would have accomplished if you actually put in the work?' And it took me a lot of years, until I was older, to realize that he was absolutely right."