Normani and Camila Mendes' New Beauty Roles Will Make You Swoon

Urban Decay recently introduced beauty lovers to its newest Global Citizens, which are the spokespeople for the cosmetics company. Those enlisted for the brand's coveted role: Normani, Camila Mendes and international popstar G.E.M.

Of the special announcement, the "Motivation" songstress took to Instagram to share her excitement over her new gig.

"I am proud to join Urban Decay as their newest Global Citizen. They have trail-blazed and challenged the industry's definition of beauty since the beginning," her caption read on Instagram. "They stand with marginalized groups by showing that makeup should be and can be inclusive for everyone."

Adding, "We need to celebrate beauty in every color. We need representation across the beauty industry and I hope to use my platform to amplify the voices of my community."

The Riverdale actress shared the same sentiments as Normani on social media.