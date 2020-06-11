"Cameras Down!" Ramona Singer Breaks the Fourth Wall in Insane RHONY Mid-Season Teaser

Ramona Singer is following in Denise Richards' footsteps.
Bravo just released an insane mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City and it is action packed to say the least.
The wild promo shows a tropical ladies trip, the return of turtle time, lots of fighting, and Ramona breaking the fourth wall by addressing the cameras and crew directly (à la the most recent season of RHOBH).
"Stop! Stop!" Ramona yells during a wild party where co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney and Dorinda Medley are all grinding on each other. "Cameras down. We're done!"
"You're being psychotic!" Leah screams at Ramona.
That isn't the only time Leah and Ramona butt heads as we see Leah say, "You're talking about my vagina to half the Upper East Side." "I don't talk about it! You're talking about it!" Ramona replies.
Leah also has a heated exchange with Sonja Morgan, saying, "I cheapen the group of friends? Bitch, I elevate this s--t!"
But it's not all drama. There's also Dorinda wearing fake breasts, clogged toilets and Luann getting back on horse.
Noticeably absent though is Tinsley Mortimer, who is moving back to Chiacgo to potentially marry Scott Kluth.
Watch the action-packed clip above.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)