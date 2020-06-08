Porsha Williams Calls on White Allies to "Be Specific For Real Change" in WWHL Sneak Peek

Bravo's Watch What Happens Live is shining a light on the Black Lives Matter movement with a special two-part episode, starting tonight.

Host Andy Cohen will moderate a discussion—which comes as nationwide protests continue in the wake of George Floyd's death—featuring guests The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams and comedian/activist W. Kamau Bell.

In this exclusive sneak-peek clip of the WWHL special, Cohen asks the two how allies—specifically white people—should begin to enact real change despite "deep-rooted structural and institutional forces that have served to create and maintain systemic racism in America."

Williams first acknowledges that she's grateful for those who have joined protests.

"That is beautiful because, listen, the protests have gained the attention of the media which is provoking this type of conversation," she says. "But I think as white people who really want make a change in their understanding...let's go to what practical things we can do. Number one, we already know that the system is full of white supremacists, correct? So what we need to do is dismantle that system."