Cassie Randolph Tried to Break Up With Colton Underwood a "Few Times" Before Official Split

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph were one of the couples to last the longest in the Bachelor franchise, but it seems that something was missing from their relationship from the start.

A source tells E! News that while Colton and Cassie made it past the one year mark of their romance, news of their split "is not surprising" to those that know them. "In truth, the relationship had become more of a friendship than a hot romance," the insider explains. "Cassie was just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton wants right now and she tried to end it a few times."

This time around, the thing that made their breakup stick was the quarantine, according to the source. During their time shacked-up together at her parent's house, the former footballer and aspiring speech pathologist realized "they're probably better off as friends."

While both knew their relationship had run its course, a second source says that Cassie was the one to "initiate the conversation."