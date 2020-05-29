All the Signs Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Were Headed for a Split

And just like that, another Hollywood couple has called it quits.

Earlier today, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announced that they were separating after nearly three years of marriage.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the pair said in a joint statement to People. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

The announcement comes ahead of their three-year wedding anniversary this July. But for many pop culture fans, they couldn't help but notice some signs that perhaps these two wouldn't live happily ever after.

From spending time apart during quarantine to removing wedding rings, the duo caused a few followers to raise some eyebrows in recent months.

"It was just time," a source shared with E! News after today's announcement. "They have taken their time to try and figure things out but the decision was clear and wasn't going to change."