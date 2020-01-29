A picture is worth a thousand words, but what about an Instagram Story?

It's no secret that pop culture fans have been following Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's relationship closely after reports surfaced of marital struggles between the twosome.

While the couple isn't addressing any of the speculation head-on, a new social media post has some fans raising eyebrows.

On Wednesday morning, Julianne took to Instagram Stories and shared a quote from Heidi Priebe about love and relationships.

"To love someone long-term is to attend a thousand funerals of the people they used to be. The people they're too exhausted to be any longer. The people they don't recognize inside themselves anymore. The people they grew out of, the people they never ended up growing into," the quote read. "We so badly want the people we love to get their spark back when it burns out; to become speedily found when they are lost."