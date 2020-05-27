These 13 House Dresses Are Our New Comfy Summer Uniform

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 27, 2020 3:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-COMM: House Dresses

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sweatsuits are a given for lounging around the house, but an underrated and just as comfy alternative is the house dress. It takes no thought or time to simply pop on a flowy, breathable dress—and it often looks more presentable than that oversize T you've worn to death since college.

So below, shop the house dresses that are our new comfy summer uniform from Anthropologie, Asos and more.

Read

Shorts Sets That Are Sure to Become Your New Summer Go-To

Asos Design Curve V-Neck Maxi Dress With Full Pep Hem in Khaki

We love the seaming on this affordable maxi dress available in plus sizes. It has an eye-catching peplum hem and low back while remaining super comfortable.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$40
$30 Asos
Cloth & Stone Delilah Mini Dress

This pretty linen-blend dress is super flowy and breathable. Pair a comfy bralette underneath and you're ready to go.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$148 Anthropologie
Asos Design V-Neck Button Through Mini Smock Dress in Black

You can't beat the relaxed fit of this dress with eye-catching buttons. It's perfect to throw on everyday.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$48 Asos
Karisa Mini Dress

You can easily pull on this breezy mini dress with whimsical bow details.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$88 Anthropologie
Asos Design Curve Smock Side Button Through Dress in Black

If you're feeling the chill of the A/C, pop on this long-sleeve smock available in plus sizes. It has a v-neck and buttons down the front.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$35 Asos
Gathered Maxi Dress

You can't go wrong with this super-soft cotton maxi dress. It has a pretty bow detail in the back.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$168 Sundry
Asos Design Cotton Slubby Frill Sleeve Smock Dress in Black

If you want to feel covered up and comfy, opt for this cotton dress with cute ruffle sleeves.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$29 Asos
Sleeveless Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress in Ikat

This cotton tank dress is super easy to throw on. Plus, it has a pretty pattern that's woven right in.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$95 Madewell
Pull&Bear Lettuce Edge T-Shirt Dress in Pink

This simple cotton T-shirt dress comes in the sweetest pink hue. We love its lettuce-edge trim.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$20 Asos
Belt Linen Dress

For a classic house dress, opt for this linen number in a pink shade. It comes with a belt to define your waist.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$60
$42 Mango
Georgina Tiered Shirtdress

A cotton shirt dress is a great option, and this one comes in a summer-ready print.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$148 Anthropologie
Racerback Dress

A simple tank dress is super easy to slip on, and the red hue of this ribbed one is super flattering.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$148 Sundry
Yidarton Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

This T-shirt maxi dress is super affordable and loved by reviewers. Depending on how you accessorize, you can totally dress it up or down.

E-COMM: House Dresses
$26 Amazon

While you're at it, shop these items to create a comfy at-home office, plus the most comfy work-from-home clothes that still look polished.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Fashion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.