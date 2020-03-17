15 Items to Create a Comfy At-Home Office

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 3:57 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Working from bed is all fun and games until you conk out mid conference call. What we're saying is that a nice desk set-up can't hurt your focus if you're working from home. But how can you get started when creating a personalized work-space?
Shop our favorite desks, candles, and more from brands ranging from Anthropologie to Target below that you'll need when assembling a comfy at-home office.
First things first: a desk. This beautiful mango wood option is great for small spaces thanks to its glass top offering the illusion of less clutter.
Staying at home means even more reason to sort out your affairs du jour in order to not get distracted. This desk notepad is a stylish way to do so with its important dates calendar, to-do lists, and notes section.
Glasses with blue light filters have been trending, and these offer an especially stylish take. You can order them with your prescription, or opt for non-prescription lenses if you wear contacts or have 20/20 vision. They'll offer your eyes respite from the blue light emitted from the screens you're staring at all day.
The perfect accessory for your desk is an essential oil diffuser that fills your space with calming scents. Vitruvi's have a beautiful ceramic top and double as a décor accent.
There's nothing softer than the Barefoot Dreams throws, and this one even comes in a fab animal print. Drape one over your desk chair so that it's readily available when you catch a chill.
Sitting all day is the worst, so give your back a break by adding a riser to your desk. It raises your laptop right up so that you can also work while standing. There's even room for another monitor on this one so you won't have to sacrifice using two screens.
Your new desk will need a lamp so that you're not straining your eyes. This one has a midcentury modern flair with its marble base and brass pedestal.
If you want to make a design statement with your new desk, don't pass up this gorgeous hand-carved tropical hardwood one from Anthropologie. It has stunning brass pulls embellished with pink and white agate.
Now that the office coffee pot is no longer an option, you'll need to step up your at-home java game. Chemex pour over coffee makers always make a high-quality cup, plus they look beautiful with their wood collar handles.
Who says desk chairs have to be ugly in order to be comfortable? This cactus green option has an open back to keep you cool even with that stressful deadline looming.
There's nothing worse than completing your daily tasks using only one tiny laptop screen. So take the plunge and invest in a second monitor. This one has a back-lit screen that displays images in full HD.
Don't disregard ergonomics just because you're working from home. This laptop stand lifts your screen to eye level so that you're not hunching over at your desk.
If you are going to switch to the couch or bed, try using a lap desk. This pine wood option will fit your décor scheme, too.
Burn this library-inspired scent to get in touch with your inner brainiac. It has notes of leather, vanilla, peach, and plum.
If you're feeling blue from spending so much time indoors alone, try adding a light therapy lamp to your desk. They simulate natural daylight and can boost your mood.
Hanging at your house? Stream these MasterClasses and shop everything you need to work out from home.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?