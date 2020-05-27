These Top Green Sunscreens Will Have You Covered All Summer Long

Are you ready for the summer sun? If you haven't upgraded your sunscreen game, now's the time, 'cause it's National Sunscreen Day!

Whether you're looking for something sheer to protect your face from harmful rays, a fantastic-smelling sunscreen for your body that will last throughout the day, or even something to give your lips some summertime support, we've hunted out some of the best clean, green options for optimal sun protection.

Before you step out in your best bathing suit, make sure you protect yourself and honor National Sunscreen Day by shopping our picks below!

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Vegan, cruelty-free, reef-safe, and gluten-free, this unique gel formula is weightless, scentless, and totally invisible. In addition to offering sun protection with broad spectrum SPF 40, it also protects from blue light, preps your skin for makeup, and increases hydration to give your skin a more even texture.

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30

Pretty much everything Drunk Elephant has to offer is amazing, and this sheer sunscreen is no exception. It's a lightweight cream that melts into skin for sheer coverage, offering powerful broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection that helps prevent free radical and oxidative damage. It's also free of numerous irritants, like essential oils, silicones and fragrance.

Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 PA+++

Want a more matte look while you're protecting yourself from the sun? Then this is the sunscreen for you. While doubling as a primer, his lightweight mineral sunscreen offers broad-spectrum SPF 35 protection from UVA and UVB rays. It also features skin-loving ingredients such as silk extract for smooth skin, Japanese wild rose to minimize pores, and loquat leaf extract for extra protection.

 

Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA +++

This 100% non-nano zinc SPF 30 sunscreen protects and hydrates even the most sensitive skin in a lightweight lotion that blends in without a trace. Not only is it fast-absorbing to the point of invisibility, it's also vegan, cruelty-free, reef-safe, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.

 

Farmacy Green Defense Daily Mineral Sunscreen

Another awesome invisible broad-spectrum SPF 30 mineral sunscreen, this one from Farmacy is a non-greasy lightweight lotion that features marigold, and black chokeberry, antioxidants known to help guard against pollution and blue light. Plus, it's cruelty-free and gluten-free.

Coola Full Spectrum 360° Sun Silk Drops Organic Sunscreen SPF 30

Sunscreen in a serum? It's a thing! Featuring Coola's Full Spectrum 360° Complex, this serum is designed to defend from damage from exposure to blue light, infrared, and pollution. It's traceless, blends into all skin tones and types, and it's vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.

Coola Classic Face Sunscreen SPF 50 White Tea

When you're breaking a sweat in the summer sun, you want a sunscreen that will last... and this one is the one. It's light and non-greasy with sheer coverage, and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. And not only is it organic, it offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen protection using plant-derived ingredients, effectively bringing the farm to your face.

 

Ren Clean Skincare Clean Screen Mattifying Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Another mattifying option for those looking for a less dewy complexion and oil management, this cream from Ren features non-nano naturally derived zinc oxide for broad spectrum protection. Plus, skin's natural free-radical defense system is supported by antioxidant passion fruit extract, while rice starch helps to mattify and keep your sunscreen where you apply it. And it's super clean and green... the list of ingredients it doesn't have is longer than the list of what it does!

 

Coola Mineral Body Organic Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 Tropical Coconut

Channel the tropics with this coconut-scented mineral lotion, offering sheer reef-safe protection with SPF 30 coverage. The formulation is designed to help disperse non-nano minerals evenly, with zinc-oxide protection and antioxidant-rich Plant Protection to help fight free-radical damage, nourish, and support the skin barrier.

 

 

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

At first glance, you might look at this sunscreen and think, "But it's a foundation!" It's actually a clean, tinted mineral SPF 40 serum with light, dewy coverage in a vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and recyclable package. Fusing makeup, skincare and sun protection into one innovative product, this serum is weightless, safely shields your skin from UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light, and infrared light, and even hydrates as it protects you.

Supergoop! Shine On Lip Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Make sure your lips get some sunscreen love, too! This luxurious yet powerful broad spectrum SPF topcoat transforms any lip color into a UV shield, with SPF 50 protection. It also hydrates and defends against dehydration and photoaging, imparting a soft shine and water-resistant finish.

