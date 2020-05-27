Miley Cyrus Gives Boyfriend Cody Simpson a Matching Mohawk

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 27, 2020 5:17 AM
Miley Cyrus just gave Cody Simpson a new 'do.
The 27-year-old singer posted a photo of herself giving the 23-year-old artist a fresh haircut. The pic also gave fans a look at her rockin' style.
"Matching mohawks," the "Slide Away" star wrote alongside the pic.
Cyrus has debuted a few looks over these past months. In January, she posted a picture of her "modern mullet."
"Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," hairstylist Sally Hershberger told E! News in November after she first made the chop. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy."
Then, last week, Cyrus shared a photo of her new pixie mullet. In fact, her mom, Tish Cyrus, was the one to trim her tresses—with a little virtual help from Hershberger. The mother-daughter duo even shared a video of the process with Vogue.
"I trained Tish well ;)," Hershberger wrote on Instagram.
Cyrus and Simpson aren't the only stars to play around with new styles while social distancing. To see more celebrity at-home hair transformations, check out the gallery.
The NBA star shows off his fiery red hair on social media over the weekend. "When they think they know—switch it up," he captioned his Instagram post that revealed his major transformation.
The superstar singer debuted her pixie mullet on Instagram Story. To achieve her new look, Miley's go-to hairstylist Sally Hershberger talked Tish Cyrus through the process via FaceTime.
Taylor Swift / Instagram
The Lover singer recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble and beauty look that will make you dream of summer. She appeared to dye her hair with a few of her stands looking blue and pink.
The actress debuts a major hair change, one that she did herself! "That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her locks.
Chris Pratt/Instagram
With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing.
The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video.
The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.
The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."
"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.
The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.
Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.
"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram.
The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.
The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.
The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.
"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.
Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"
In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.
"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.
A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!
