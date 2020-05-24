Prince William Says Having Kids Brought Back Emotions of Princess Diana's Death

Prince William is opening up about fatherhood.

The Duke of Cambridge recently got candid and refreshingly honest about being a dad to his and Kate Middleton's three kids: Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (5) and Prince Louis (2).

For him, he explained that being a father is both rewarding and "one of the scariest" in his life. He also opened up about how having children brought back memories and old wounds of his mother, Princess Diana's death.

Speaking in a new documentary, Football, Prince William and our Mental Health, the 37-year-old royal sat down with former soccer player Marvin Sordell to talk about parenting and the many ways it can impact one's life.

"I became a dad in 2017 for the first time and it was the hardest time in my life," Marvin shares with Prince William in the documentary. "I found it really, really tough."

The soccer star explains that he grew up without a father and that affected him when he became a first-time parent. "I really struggled with my emotions at that time," he expresses.