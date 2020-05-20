I Celebrated My Quarantine Birthday Alone & These Were the Gifts That Made Me Smile

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you would have told me a year ago that I would be spending my next birthday in quarantine due to an international pandemic, I never would have believed you. Birthdays in quarantine can seem daunting, especially if you live alone like me—that was the absolute icing on the (birthday) cake. But guess what? My birthday actually turned out pretty great, and that was thanks to my friends and family banding together to make it special with some awesome deliveries and gifts.

If you want to make someone's quarantine birthday feel special, I'd say deliveries are key. Knocks on the door throughout the day with new surprises are a great distraction in between Zoom calls and FaceTimes. Below, the gifts that warmed my heart the most on my first (and hopefully last) ever quarantine birthday.