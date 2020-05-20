How Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's Disagreement on Kids May Have Led to Their Divorce

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 20, 2020 12:37 PM
It's over for Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy.
While neither the 33-year-old designer nor the 50-year-old banker have publicly commented on the reason for their split, a source suggested the two didn't see eye to eye when it came to the topic of children.
"Mary-Kate started coming around to the idea of having a baby and thinking about it seriously," an insider told E! News. "But Olivier was a closed book on that subject and was opposed to the idea. He felt like he had closed that chapter of his life and didn't want to go back. She didn't like the idea of not even being able to explore the possibility."
Sarkozy already has two children from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard.
However, a source suggested this wasn't Sarkozy and Olsen's only disagreement. An insider claimed Sarkozy is "very social," noting he "loves attending events and being with people," while Olsen is "more of a homebody and likes to be with the friends she is closest to."
"She doesn't need to be out on the social circuit," the source continued. "She's very focused on work and her brand. That's more of a priority and they weren't in line on that."
Olsen reportedly attempted to file for divorce in mid-April; however, she was allegedly unable to do so due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/Shutterstock
Then, last week, reports spread that the former actress was seeking to end their marriage of four and a half years through an emergency order. According to TMZ, Olsen alleged Sarkozy terminated the lease on their apartment and claimed he is trying to force her out. Her request for an emergency order was later denied.
"We are currently only accepting essential/emergency matters for filing," New York court spokesman Lucian Chalfen told E! News. "The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure. They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-party State Supreme Court Judge. He just decided that it is not an essential matter so they can't file anything at this point."
Meanwhile, a source told E! News Olsen is staying with her sister Ashley Olsen and a group of friends.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?