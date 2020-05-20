Presley Gerber Just Added a Barbed Wire Tattoo to His Growing Collection

Presley Gerber's tattoo collection continues to grow.

The 20-year-old model and famous son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has been making headlines as of late for his body ink. Late Tuesday, he showed off a seemingly new addition: a barbed wire tattoo on his hand along the bottom of his knuckles. Gerber credited tattoo artist Rafael Valdez for the art, which joins other tattoos on Gerber's left hand, including a cannabis leaf and "LUCK" spelled out on four of his fingers.

Just days earlier, he posted for a photo posted on Instagram with his shirt open, revealing jumbo-sized numbers "310," a Calif. area code, on his stomach. "'Beach boy, Malibu ratchet' -@schwayze," he captioned the photo, quoting "Sway" lyrics.

Back in February, the catwalk star sparked headlines when he revealed a new face tattoo of the word "misunderstood" on his cheek. As for the reason behind the eyebrow-raising ink, it was rather self-explanatory.