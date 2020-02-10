Presley Gerber Claps Back After Backlash Over His New Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber wants you to say it to his face.

On Friday, the 20-year-old model and famed son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber revealed some very visible new ink: a face tattoo of the word "Misunderstood."

The tat was done by celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena, who quipped "Sorry mom" on his own Instagram page while unveiling his latest creation. "Thanks homie," Gerber captioned a video of JonBoy at work on his face.

It didn't take long for the Internet to react to Gerber's newest and very obvious tat with many not taking kindly to the model's decision. "But whhhhhhy?" one Instagram comment read. "Are face tats becoming an 'in' thing? Sweet Jesus. The only thing misunderstood is that tattoo. You just ruined your canvas."

"You'll regret that decision VERY soon," another warned.

"Luckily Cindy Crawford has a lot of access to tequila," a comment from PerezHilton.com quipped, referencing her husband's Casamigos brand.

Presley has since answered questions addressed critics in an Instagram Live.