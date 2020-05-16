Jamie-Lynn Sigler Just Chopped Her Hair Off for an Empowering Reason

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 16, 2020 8:42 AM
New hair, new me!
As of late, celebrities have taken matters into their own hands by coloring, chopping or doing both to their hair. Many have showed off extreme 'dos, including: Hilary Duff, who dyed her hair turquoise, Armie Hammer, who decided to get a mohawk, Rosalía, who said hello to bangs... you get the picture.
On Friday, Jamie-Lynn Sigler joined the club of celebrities debuting major hair changes. However, The Sopranos alum's latest transformation was done for an inspiring and empowering reason.
"That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her braided hair that got chopped off.
She cut her own hair via Zoom and enlisted "help" from hairstylist Riawna Capri. Moreover, the actress revealed that she would be donating her hair to the BeYOUtiful Foundation.
Because Jamie-Lynn also made her hair change on her birthday, she also thanked those who made her day special.
"To everyone who came by today, sent food, flowers, videos, FaceTimes... thank you so much," she wrote on her Instagram caption. "It's nice to feel grateful during times like these. This is #39."
To see Jamie-Lynn's at-home hair transformation, check out our gallery below. Plus, you'll get to see all of the other celebs who joined that same club.
The actress debuts a major hair change, one that she did herself! "That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her locks.
Chris Pratt/Instagram
With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing.
The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video.
The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.
The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."
"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.
The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.
Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.
"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram.
The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.
The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.
The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.
"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.
Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"
In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.
"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.
A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!
It's only a matter of time before another celeb debuts a major beauty change.
