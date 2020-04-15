Hammer time?!

Unlike the song "U Can't Touch This," Armie Hammer has most certainly touched his full head of hair.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actor showed off his major hair change on Instagram—it's quite possible that his 1.3 million followers' collectively dropped their jaws.

The Mirror Mirror alum took his trimmers and chopped off his hair into a mohawk.

"Killing the game," he quipped.

For his selfie, the actor posed with a sleeveless crop top that had fringe pieces hanging on the bottom. He paired his eccentric shirt with colorful shorts. However, his mohawk wasn't not the only hair change he made. Armie also showed off his horseshoe mustache.

If anything, his new hairstyle is giving us Tiger King vibes. It's a lewk that makes him completely unrecognizable. Surprisingly, though, many of his fans were hair for it.

"I don't know what's happening here, but I'm down with it," director Adam Shankman replied. "Crop Top King," Colton Haynes responded.

His wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, wrote, "Quarantine chic. With the 24/7 accent to match."