15 Pretty Bralettes That'll Support You Through WFH

We've found the best fits from Anthropologie, Skims and more.
By Carolin Lehmann May 14, 2020 11:00 PMTags
If you're sitting at home wearing an underwire bra, speak for yourself. We much prefer the freedom of a bralette (or no bra at all—shhh!) while working from home.

So below, the bralettes that will support you through your WFH endeavors. We've found the best fits from Anthropologie, Skims and more at a variety of price points that won't dig into, pinch or suffocate you—promise.

Everything You Need to Make a Campsite at Home—Indoors or Out!

Lace Camila Bralette

We're in support of wearing lace, even if nobody is going to see it. This bralette may look beautiful, but it's still just as comfy as any other bralette with no wires and stretch lace.

$35
Madewell

Triangle Bralette in Umber

Available in a wide range of shades to match your skintone perfectly, you can't go wrong with this Skims bralette. It won't cut you off unflatteringly since it's made by Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand.

$32
Skims

Out From Under Daisy Lace Convertible Bra in Lime

The delicate lace on this bralette is summer ready in a lime hue. It has convertible straps so you can throw on a racerback shirt over it without a second thought. 

$20
Urban Outfitters

The Seamless Deep V Bralette in Jet Black

This bralette is extra comfy thanks to its seamless construction and stretchy ribbed material. Its wider straps offer more support. 

$35
Lively

Calvin Klein One Cotton Bralette

We're obsessed with the scoop neckline and low back of this Calvin Klein bralette. It comes in three neutral shades—we suggest picking up all three.

$28
Urban Outfitters

Showstopper Bralette

It doesn't get prettier than this sheer bralette with flower blooms! Super romantic. 

$58
Anthropologie

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette

The unique Bra-llelujah! from Spanx has a smoothing back and no metal hardware. What more could you want? 

$48
Nordstrom

Stella Seamless Bralette

This seamless bralette has plenty of support thanks to thick straps. Its low scooped back is also super flattering.

$24
Anthropologie

Out From Under Daisy Lace Longline Bra in Slate

This floral lace longline bra comes in four pretty shades and looks good while still being comfortable. 

$24
$20
Urban Outfitters

The Mesh Trim Bralette in Jet Black

This unpadded bralette is perfect for when you want some support but still a comfortable feel. It also comes in two other shades and has an eye-catching mesh trim. 

$35
Lively

Paradise Lace Padded Plunge Bralette in Eyelet Blue

If you prefer some padding in your bralettes, this is the pick for you. It's available in eight colors and has wide straps for a support, plus a longline fit.

$40
$28
Aerie

Out From Under Micro Fusion Lace Triangle Bra in Beige

If you're seeking a barely-there feel, this lace triangle bralette is the move. It also comes in two other shades.

$20
$16
Urban Outfitters

Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette

Free People's iconic crochet bralette looks super pretty peeking out from under your shirt. Its straps criss-cross in the back.

$38
Nordstrom

Palm Lace Halter Padded Bralette

If you like halter necks, opt for this lacy bralette that comes in eight colors. Its front bar detail is super cute.

$40
$28
Aerie

The Palm Lace Busty Bralette

This bralette is made with bigger busted ladies in mind. It has wide straps to really support you and comes in four hues.

$35
Lively

While you're at it, buy these things to create a comfy, ergonomic home office.

