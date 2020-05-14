James Corden Hilariously "Checks In" with Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo During a Private Moment

James Corden reminded The Late Late Show viewers just how important it is to stay connected with friends during Wednesday's at-home episode for a new segment called "Checkin' In."

"In these times, it is more important than ever to be checking in on our friends and making sure that they're okay and that's exactly what I'm gonna do right now," he said before selecting his first celebrity pal to call using a wheel that featured the faces of stars like Oprah, Usher and more.

After giving the star-studded wheel a spin, James landed on Naomi Campbell and was quickly connected with her. Little did he know, the supermodel was practicing her runway walk as she was taking out the trash. Donning a medical mask and gloves, she gave the late night host a fierce smize through the camera before carrying on with her chores.

"That's how I take out the trash," James quipped after checking in. "I just don't look quite as good when I do it."