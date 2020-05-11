Miley Cyrus Celebrates Anniversary of Liam Hemsworth Tribute Song "Malibu"

Miley Cyrus is in the mood to celebrate.

On Monday, the "Mother's Daughter" singer took to Instagram to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of her song "Malibu," which was inspired by her rekindled romance with ex Liam Hemsworth. In the 2017 song, Cyrus details getting back together with The Hunger Games star in 2015 and picking up where they left off in Malibu, which is where they lived together before their 2019 divorce.

"3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MALIBU," she captioned her post, which featured a celebratory montage of clips from the "Malibu" music video as well as a series of fan reaction videos.

Shortly following Cyrus and Hemsworth's unexpected split, the Disney alum released her breakup anthem "Slide Away," which appeared to give fans an inside look into what drove them apart. After the former loves announced that they were going their separate ways, a source told E! News, "Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."