Why Maddison Brown Is the Partner Liam Hemsworth Needs Now

Maddison Brown has already called it—she and Liam Hemsworth won't ever be walking down the aisle.

Though, to be fair, that was before she dreamed it was even a remote possibility that she'd end up with the impossibly good looking actor, he of the impossibly good looking band of brothers. She had been asked in a June appearance on the Zach Sang Show to play a round of "F, Marry, Kill" with Hugh Jackman, Margot Robie and both Liam and Chris Hemsworth, as one is from time to time, particularly when they're Australian.

"I want both of the Hemsworths," she declared. "I'm gonna kill Hugh Jackman, I'm gonna marry Margot Robbie, because I would like to f--k her for life, and then I will f--k the Hemsworth brothers, but at the same time, both of them."

Exchanging vows with them was a firm no, though, she insisted: "I couldn't marry them. I'm too insecure. I would be like, 'You're too attractive. You are never allowed to leave the house.'"