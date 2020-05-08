Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy Dead at 75 From Coronavirus

Roy Horn of the famous Siegrfried & Roy duo has died at the age of 75 from complications caused by the coronavirus.

According to a press release, the legendary performer succumbed to the illness in a Las Vegas hospital on Friday afternoon. "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," said Siegfried Fischbacher. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

He continued, "Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final few days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

For over forty years, Siegfried and Roy entertained the masses by making big cats disappear like magic.