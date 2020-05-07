5 H&M Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 7, 2020 3:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: 5 H&amp;amp;M Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking for the perfect spring outfit, look no further than H&M's new arrivals. From airy dresses to floral hairbands to woven cotton shoppers, the affordable finds below are going to sell out quick, so don't miss the boat!

Ahead, shop the five H&M spring finds we're obsessed with this week that will transition effortlessly into summer.

Read

5 Lululemon Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

Linen-Blend Dress

Breathable linen is the perfect fabric as the weather heats up, and the midi length of this floral dress is super on trend. Plus, check out the sweet buttons down the front.

E-Comm: 5 H&amp;M Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$35 H&M
Tasseled Shopper

Swap out your dark leather bag for this beige shopper for the spring. It's made of a woven cotton fabric and also works great as a beach bag.

E-Comm: 5 H&amp;M Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$35 H&M
Denim Paper-Bag Shorts

These paper-bag shorts are super flattering and come with a removable denim belt with metal rings. Pair them with a tucked-in shirt or crop top. 

E-Comm: 5 H&amp;M Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$30 H&M
Airy Tunic

This airy chiffon tunic with eyelet embroidery looks super high-end. You'll want to buy a nude slip to wear underneath. 

E-Comm: 5 H&amp;M Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$60 H&M
Two-Pack Hairbands

It doesn't get prettier than these hair bows. You can wear them around your head or ponytail. 

E-Comm: 5 H&amp;M Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$13 H&M

Also check out the five Good American finds we're obsessed with right now and the five Wayfair buys you shouldn't miss.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Fashion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.