5 Lululemon Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

Thu., Apr. 30, 2020

We're Lululemon fans any day of the week, but the athleticwear brand has some really great finds out right now that you won't want to miss. From on-trend biker shorts to cool camo prints, we're digging the five clothing items below. If you're interested, be sure to shop them now, because they're selling out quick!

Align Super High Rise Short 10 Inch in Diamond Dye Pitch Gray

The bike shorts trend is in full-swing, and we love Lululemon's super high-rise option. These have a unique diamond-dye look, but there are other colors also available. 

Free to Be Bra Wild Long Line in Chianti

We love Lululemon's long line sports bras because they're high-coverage enough to be worn without a shirt over top. The red hue of this one is flattering on a range of complexions. 

Align Pant 28 Inch in Code Emboss Black

Everyone owns a pair of black yoga pants, but these are special because of their metallic finish. You'll be hard-pressed to find a pair of yoga pants more buttery soft and comfortable than the Aligns.

Hotty Hot Short II 2.5 Inch

As their name promises, you'll look hotty hot in these camo shorts. They're sweat-wicking, designed for running and definitely show some leg.

Align Jogger 28 Inch in Dark Olive

You can never have too many pairs of comfy joggers, and we love the olive hue of this option. These joggers are unique because they're designed to be worn during yoga. 

