Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific's New Collection Will Give Your Quarantine Wardrobe a Major Splash of Spring

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 4, 2020 11:05 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If your quarantine wardrobe is getting dull, you've come to the right place. 

As many of us continue to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, you're probably grabbing for that same sweatshirt and spandex combination you've been sporting in your kitchen home office every other day for the last two months—and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. But, if that upcoming Mother's Day Zoom brunch call has you in the mood to get a bit dressier than your everyday loungewear, look no further than Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific's newly dropped spring collection. 

With fashionista Blair Eadie involved, the collection is expectedly packed with a vibrant, beautiful array of spring color, from primary to pastel. And, in accordance with Eadie's aesthetic, the garments—blazers, sweaters, dresses, skirts and matching sets—are meant to be paired, layered and mixed for a sunny, standout look. 

For the avid print enthusiasts, there are plenty of them: floral, stripes, hearts and polka dots—all to guarantee your outfit will be the opposite of boring. 

Celebs and Influencers Are Obsessed With the Tie-Dye Trend

"This is the only warm weather offering within our collaboration and I couldn't be more excited," Eadie wrote on her website. "As an added bonus, and a thank you to our loyal customers, we are launching with the entire collection at 30% off! All items will eventually go back to their regular ticketed prices so take advantage while you can!"

Say no more! See some of our favorites below and check out the full collection here

Jeweled Basket

For when you want to add some glamour to your backyard picnic.

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection
$89
$62 Nordstrom
Stripe Wide Brim Hat

For some shade during your afternoon neighborhood stroll—six feet apart, of course.

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection
$59
$41 Nordstrom
Bow Shoulder Textured Dot Dress

If you can't throw some party confetti right now, you can wear it.

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection
$149
$104 Nordstrom
Tulle Floret Headband

For an instant fix to those quarantine bad hair days.

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection
$35
$24 Nordstrom
Peplum Topper Jacket

In case there are any April showers left over.

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection
$149
$104 Nordstrom
High Waist Crop Pant

For when you're ready to try pants with a zipper again.

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection
$89
$62 Nordstrom
Print Blouson Sleeve Blouse

For when your florals need a fun reboot.

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection
$79
$55 Nordstrom
Pleat Detail Print Pants

Florals from head to toe? Fabulous!

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection
$79
$55 Nordstrom
Floret Full Skirt

For when that next Zoom cocktail party pops up.

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection
$139
$97 Nordstrom
Ruffle Stripe Tie Top

If you can't be by the ocean, you can channel some nautical vibes in this.

E-comm: Halogen x Atlantic Pacific Collection
$89
$62 Nordstrom

Now, if you still have no idea what to gift your mom for Mother's Day, here are a few unique ideas

