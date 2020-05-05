16 Teachers Gifts That Deserve an A for Thoughtfulness

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Becoming Teacher's Pet has never been so easy!

Teachers give the gift of education every single day so why not gift them something truly meaningful and useful.

Although school may be in session at home, there's no better occasion than today's National Teacher's Day to show gratitude to the educators in your life.

Ditch the cliché apple gifts this year and gift your teacher something they can use both in quarantine and when schools open again. With countless meetings and classes via Zoom, gifting a stylish notebook or Google Chromecast will help elevate your teacher's at-home classroom. Not to mention, a personalized Minted notebook will make your teacher feel extra loved and ready to conquer a full day of virtual classes.

National Teacher's Day isn't just for academic teachers either! Take this opportunity to show appreciation for your fitness instructors or any educator in your life who helps you become the best version of yourself. Scroll below for more A+ gifts.