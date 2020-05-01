Watch Mark Consuelos Crash Kelly Ripa's Chat With Ryan Seacrest to Celebrate Anniversaries

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 1, 2020 8:08 AM
Happy anniversary, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos!
The couple celebrated 24 years of marriage on Friday. To mark the major milestone, the 49-year-old actor popped up in the middle of Kelly and Ryan and crashed the broadcast.
During the episode, Ripa and Consuelos admitted they initially debated how long they've actually been together.
"I thought it was 26 [years]; she thought it was 23," the Riverdale star said.
They also suggested their celebrations may look a little different this year amid social distancing.
"Are we going to have Cap'n Crunch today?" the 49-year-old host asked her hubby, who then told Ryan Seacrest he was "going to let Kelly read me the news."
Consuelos also said they'd have dinner with the family, "which will be really, really nice."
"It takes the pressure off of having to get a present," he added.
In addition to observing the occasion on-air, Consuelos and Ripa posted sweet tributes to each other on social media.
"Making a life, sharing a history, holding you close for 24 years," he wrote alongside a close-up of her wedding ring. "I love you @kellyripa."
"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, or at least half my life @instasuelos," she wrote alongside a photo montage of the pair. "Cheers to 24 years!"
View this post on Instagram
Making a life, sharing a history, holding you close for 24 years. I love you @kellyripa
A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on
Ripa and Consuelos—who are the proud parents to Michael Consuelos (22), Lola Consuelos (18) and Joaquin Consuelos (17)—tied the knot on May 1, 1996. However, they weren't the only ones to celebrate an anniversary on Friday. Ripa and Seacrest did, too. The two have been co-hosts for three years.
"If I'm going to share my wife with someone as a work wife, I'm glad it's you, Ryan," Consuelos said. "I really am….It's the perfect partnership, and it's been three years! Congratulations!"
Watch the video to see Consuelos' cameo.
