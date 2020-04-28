GMA's Will Reeve Gets Caught Without His Pants on During Hilarious Wardrobe Mishap

by emily belfiore | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 11:26 AM
Will Reeve just lived everyone's biggest work from home nightmare.
The Good Morning America correspondent was all America could talk about after his hilarious wardrobe malfunction during Tuesday's episode.
While reporting his piece on pharmacies using drones during the coronavirus pandemic to deliver prescriptions to resident of a Florida retirement village via Zoom, it became clear that he was definitely not wearing the appropriate bottoms. At the start of the segment, only the top half of Reeve's suit ensemble was visible to GMA viewers. But as he continued to weigh in on subject matter, the graphics at the bottom of the screen changed, giving those at home a clear view of the shorts he was donning and his bare legs. Unaware that his lower half was in the shot, he carried on with the segment.
While neither in-house news anchor commented on the reporter's shocking attire, fans of the show couldn't help but discuss the moment on Twitter.
"Hey put some pants on my guy," one viewer tweeted. Another commented, "@GMA I think Will forgot his pants this morning!" Understanding Reeve's headspace, another viewer chimed in, writing, "pants are so March." Finding the humor in the situation, another viewer tweeted, "It's fine. Pandemics are pants optional."
After seeing the response from his wardrobe mishap, Reeve addressed the situation on social media and explained what happened via Twitter. "Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning," his message read. "The camera angle, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants."
Hey put some pants on my guy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5— Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020
He captioned his statement, "When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide). Hope everyone got a much needed laugh."
Reeve also replied to some of the tweets he was tagged in. "They're shorts I promise," he responded to one viewer that alleged he wasn't wearing pants. Another fan tweeted at the embarrassed reporter saying, "@ReeveWill wearing shorts on a video call is big quarantine mood," to which he tweeted back: "Man the more I look at this the more thigh I see. Yikes." In another tweet, he wrote, "I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible."
