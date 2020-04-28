How Jonathan Scott's Romance With Zooey Deschanel Is Thriving During Quarantine

If you're going to be stuck at home with someone, Jonathan Scott highly recommends it be Zooey Deschanel

Minus any coronavirus-related anxieties, their six-plus weeks holed up together have been, actually, kinda great, he recently admitted to People. "Let me tell you, I've been quarantined with the perfect person," he noted. "Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she's a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music."

She's also a worthy board game adversary, a capable hairdresser ("She cut and colored my hair and did an incredible job," he said of his trick for covering up the silver streaks that had begun poking through) and a constant source of positivity.

"I'm blown away, it's really been wonderful," the HGTV personality said of the 24/7 together time. "I think we're just taking it one day at a time here and it's a crazy thing nobody would have predicted. But I'm glad that I'm with somebody that I love."