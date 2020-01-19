Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott just want to have fun!

The actress recently celebrated her 40th birthday at an '80s-themed party with the 41-year-old Property Brothers star and friends. Cue the big hair and neon leotards, tights and leg warmers.

"HBD to the ZD," Linda Phan, who is married to Jonathan's twin brother and co-star Drew Scott, wrote on Instagram. "Hooray for daily confetti, peewee and hair tease."

Linda shared a photo and video from the party. In the clip, the birthday girl, her beau and the other guests showcase their '80s styles while dancing down a hallway.

"My heart hurts this is so good," commented Jonathan and Drew's older brother J.D. Scott, 43.

On Friday, Zooey wrote on Instagram, "Today I am celebrating 40 years of being on this planet! Life is wonderful and I am so grateful for all the amazing people in mine.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full."

Jonathan paid tribute to his girlfriend, posting a photo of her posing with a pink balloon.