Taylor Swift Condemns Former Label's ''Shameless Greed'' Ahead of Album Release

Taylor Swift says she did not consent to a new collection of her music being released by her former record label, Big Machine Records.

The pop star released a lengthy statement on Thursday, calling the move a "tasteless" money grab. Swift also confirmed previous reports that Scooter Braun acquired the label (and with it the rights to Taylor's entire discography) for $330 million.

"I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album' of live performances of mine tonight," she wrote via Instagram Stories. "This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2018 release but they're actually releasing it tonight at midnight."

She continued, "I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks to like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money."