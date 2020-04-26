Why Channing Tatum Is So Ready For Love

It was the same response he gave to a pal half a decade later when they suggested he move past his December split from singer Jessie J by hopping on Raya, Hollywood's ultra-exclusive dating app that allows bold faced names to connect to other luminaries. "A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining," a source explained to E! News at the time.

And though the father of 6-year-old Everly reunited with the singer for one last refrain of their year-long romance, now that they're done for good, the 40-year-old is back to swiping.

Just two years removed from his nearly 9-year marriage with Dewan, 39, she is a happily engaged enamored new mom and the onetime People's Sexiest Man Alive is hoping for a little magic of his own as he celebrates this milestone birthday. "He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it," said the source. "He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street."

So, uh, ladies, the line forms to the left.