Watch Jojo Siwa Take Off Her Signature Bow to Reveal Her Natural Hair

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 21, 2020 6:52 PM

Jojo Siwa is trying out a brand new look, high ponytail and bow not included. 

The teen phenom's bubblegum aesthetic and larger-than-life persona has become synonymous with her multi-million dollar empire. So much so, that Jojo's fans would rarely ever see the 16-year-old without a brightly colored bow perched atop her blonde ponytail... until now. 

In a video shared to Jojo's TikTok, the YouTuber ditches her go-to accessory and reveals her natural waves for the first time. 

Jojo decided to reveal this side of after asking her nearly 19 million followers what they'd like to see her do for a TikTok video. "Dress normal for a day," the top commenter wrote. Soon thereafter, Jojo made good on the fan's request.

In the TikTok, Jojo models a number of her most outrageous ensembles (fringe, sequins and neon, oh my!) before dancing around in an oversized graphic T-shirt and loose curls. 

Jojo Siwa, Tiktok

Jojo Siwa / TicTok,

"Omg this is a whole other Jojo and I love it," one user wrote, while another added, "Can we just take a minute and talk about how much that kind of hairstyle suits her?"

@itsjojosiwa

ayyyyyy

? original sound - itsjojosiwa

During a recent appearance on E!'s In the Room, Jojo remarked on having sold more than 80 million bows from her eponymous collection.

"It's crazy! And they're like, collectibles," she shared. "People have to have them, it's wild."

"The bow will always be a part of my life," Jojo added. 

Watch Jojo's big reveal in the video above. 

