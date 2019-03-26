Never heard of JoJo Siwa? You may need more youth in your life.

Ask most card-carrying members of Generation Z about JoJo, she of the ever-present bow bow (she has more than 1,000 of her trademark accessories, even sleeping with one at night), and they'll tick off her accomplishments: nine singles, including the platinum hit, "Boomerang," a YouTube channel that boasts more than 9 million subscribers, an exclusive licensing deal with Nickelodeon and enough branded merchandise with retailers such as Claire's, Walmart, Target, Payless and Amazon to place her net worth close to $12 million.

Not to mention her new role as Kim Kardashian's bestie. When the 15-year-old Nebraska native discovered the reality doyenne's 5-year-old daughter North West was a fan, she sent over a caseload of bows and other branded products, sparking a dialogue that's led to them filming a video for Siwa's popular YouTube channel tomorrow, set to be unveiled this coming weekend. And if Siwa has her way it'll be the start of a long relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.