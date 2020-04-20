Jennifer Lopez Sued for $150,000 Over an Instagram Photo

Jennifer Lopez is being sued over the use of a photo on Instagram.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, New York photographer Steve Sands is accusing the singer and her production company Nuyorican Productions for copyright infringement and seeks an excess of $150,000 in damages.

The federal lawsuit cites that Lopez used the photograph taken of her by Sands to "promote their brand" on Instagram—where the singer has over 119 million followers—without receiving permission to post or any compensation.

The photo of Lopez, taken by the New York photographer, received over 656,000 likes. It was posted on June 22, 2017.

"Defendants did not license the Photograph from Plaintiff for its Website, nor did Defendants have Plaintiff's permission or consent to publish the Photograph on its Website," the lawsuit cites. According to the court documents, the photographer is "entitled to statutory damages up to $150,000 per work infringed."