Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Breaks Down His Best Beauty Tips for Video Chats

When you look good, you feel good!

That's a motto Beyoncé and Chrissy Teigen's go-to makeup artist can get behind. Speaking to E! News, Sir John chatted about all things beauty, including his best tips and tricks for us to use when we want to get dolled up at home.

And since many of us have to partake in Zoom calls for work or have been FaceTiming our loved ones more than ever due to the Coronavirus pandemic, that means our glam sessions could use some expert advice.

Because if there's one thing that's certain: our face looks different on-camera than it does in person. No one understands that more than Sir John, who frequently collaborates with queen Bey in all kinds of scenarios.

As he perfectly put it, "Even though some celebratory events are now going virtual, there's no reason not to dress up and glow up for the occasion!"