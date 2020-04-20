Serena Williams Pulls a Mariah Carey and Jokes She's ''Never Heard of'' BFF Meghan Markle

Serena Williams' comebacks deserve an award!

The tennis legend and fashion designer recently pulled a Mariah Carey when she was asked about her best friend, Meghan Markle.

On Monday afternoon, Serena joined her sister, Venus Williams, during a live chat with Naomi Campbell on YouTube. The famous sisters talked about all things beauty, fashion and more with the supermodel.

However, there was one topic that was off-limits for Serena: her BFF and former senior member of the British royal family.

"Are you happy that your girlfriend's moved to America? Meghan Markle," Naomi asked the tennis icon.

Serena then responded with a Mariah Carey quote—you know, the singer's infamous moment when she said "I don't know her" in reference to Jennifer Lopez.

"Don't know what you're talking about. Don't know nothing about that," Serena said with a cheeky smile and laugh. "Never seen it, never heard of her, don't know her."